Qamar holds meeting with American Business Council delegation

ISLAMABAD-Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, Tuesday held a meeting with the delegation of American Business Council to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the federal budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023-24.

During the meeting, the minister listened attentively to the concerns and suggestions put forward by the American Business Council regarding the budget. The representatives of the council highlighted the specific issues and areas of concern related to trade and commerce. Syed Naveed Qamar assured the council that their concerns would be duly addressed. He directed the officials present to carefully note down the concerns that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Commerce. The remaining concerns were to be compiled as a proposal and forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for consideration.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment and promoting trade and investment. He emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the American Business Council in order to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the minister assuring the American Business Council of the government’s willingness to collaborate and find suitable solutions. Syed Naveed Qamar expressed his optimism for continued cooperation and partnership to further enhance trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United States.