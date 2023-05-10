Qureshi urges nationwide protests against Imran arrest

ISLAMABAD - Strongly condemning the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the entire nation to take to the streets in protest. He urged the party supporters to show their dissent against the arrest. He condemned the arrest of its chairman, dubbing it as abduction by the law enforcement agency. He called on the supporters and workers to stage protests nation­wide. In an audio message shared via PTI’s official Twitter account, PTI leader Murad Saeed claimed that Im­ran Khan had been subjected to tor­ture during the arrest.He also urged the PTI supporters, particularly the youth, to join in protests against the arrest, stating, “It’s time to free Paki­stan from these oppressors and false gods. It’s time for Haqeeqi Azadi.”