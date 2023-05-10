Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qureshi urges nationwide protests against Imran arrest

Qureshi urges nationwide protests against Imran arrest
Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Strongly condemning the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the entire nation to take to the streets in protest. He urged the party supporters to show their dissent against the arrest. He condemned the arrest of its chairman, dubbing it as abduction by the law enforcement agency. He called on the supporters and workers to stage protests nation­wide. In an audio message shared via PTI’s official Twitter account, PTI leader Murad Saeed claimed that Im­ran Khan had been subjected to tor­ture during the arrest.He also urged the PTI supporters, particularly the youth, to join in protests against the arrest, stating, “It’s time to free Paki­stan from these oppressors and false gods. It’s time for Haqeeqi Azadi.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023