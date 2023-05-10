Rs 3,500 maximum burial fee be charged in model cemetery Kahana Kacha

LAHORE - Local Government (LG) Secretary Dr Irshad Ah­mad has said that maximum fee of Rs 3500 should be charged in Model Cemetery Kahana Kacha. He was visiting Model Cemetery Kahana Kacha along with Additional Secretary Development Maria Tariq and Deputy Secretary LG on Tuesday.

The Secretary reviewed the collection of fees, the capacity of graves and other arrangements during the visit to the model cemetery. The LG Secretary directed the officials of Shahr-i- Kham­oshan Authority (SKA) to place the tuff tiles at the entrance of cemetery, plant trees and prepare

the infrastructure of the four model cemeteries under construction in Lahore

on the same model. He issued further in­structions and said that necessary instructions should also be displayed at conspicuous places in the Model Cemetery Kahana Kachcha. On this occasion, a briefing was also given by the SKA authorities, in which,

it was stated that a total of 9,000 people were buried in the Model Cemetery till the date. “There is a capacity for graves and the SKA is providing all facilities under one roof including burial.”, told in the briefing. The LG Secretary was briefed that the mortuary in the cemetery had the capacity to keep 40 dead bodies at the same time besides the excavator for excavating graves.