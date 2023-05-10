Wednesday, May 10, 2023
SAPM for introducing “BI, AA” courses for youth

SAPM for introducing “BI, AA” courses for youth
Web Desk
10:55 AM | May 10, 2023
National

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon has emphasized the need for introducing courses on Business Intelligence, Advanced Data Analytics, and Cyber Security for the Pakistani youth to learn and become part of the global workforce.

Addressing the Digital Skills Gap and Empowering the Workforce Google Career Certificates 2.0 Official Launch in Pakistan, he said there is a need to adopt training and skills development of the youth on priority in the wake of the significant gap in digital skills within the Pakistani workforce.

He also acknowledged Google's commitment to Pakistan's digital growth by launching three new courses - Business Intelligence, Advanced Data Analytics, and Cyber Security.

