Satrang to hold art exhibition on May 11

ISLAMABAD     -     Satrang Gallery is gearing up to host an art exhibition titled “A Mirror on My Heart” at a local hotel here on May 11 (Thursday). The aim of holding an exhibition is to illuminate the intricate interplay between memory, desires, and landscapes through the masterful use of color schemes. The captivating exhibition would showcase the works of five brilliant young miniaturists Brishna Amin Khan, Hamza bin Faisal, Ramsha Haider, Umna Laraib, Zafar Ali, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. “The event will be an exceptional showcase of contemporary artistry, offering visitors a chance to delve into the complex and interconnected world of human emotions and experiences,” it added.

