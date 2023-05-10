Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims at six airports across Kingdom

Agencies
May 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome foreign Hajj pilgrims at six airports across the Kingdom — Jeddah, Madina, Riyadh, Dammam, Taif, and Yanbu. National flag carrier Saudia will transport pilgrims from over 100 scheduled and 14 seasonal destinations globally. Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Internation­al Airport in Madina is set to receive the first flights on May 21. Saudia plans to uti­lise 176 aircraft and allocate 1.2 million seats to the pro­vide a seamless travel experi­ence for pilgrims.The airline employs 8,000 cabin crew members fluent in 42 lan­guages and offers education­al e-books on performing Hajj and Umrah in 14 languages, Gulf News reported. In-flight Islamic content has been up­dated to include 134 hours of religious programmes and 590 hours of Qur’an recita­tions, along with other Islam­ic programmes in multiple languages. To raise aware­ness among pilgrims, Sau­dia Group will share messag­es in their languages through Hajj missions, organisations in Makkah and Medina, and at Hajj residences.

