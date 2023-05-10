Second Premium Solar Energy moot to kick off on Friday

LAHORE-2nd International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) & IEEEP IREM Expo (Pakistan’s Premium Electronics and Electrical Exhibition) will start from Friday (May 12) here at Expo Center Lahore which will be attended by the local and international energy & power sector experts, primarily working in renewable power with focus on solar power generation.

According to the details, the expo will be held on May 12-14 from the platform of White Paper Summits. The expo will be inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Eng. KhurramDastgir Khan.

Besides the expo, WPS (White Paper Summits) in a strategic partnership with IEEEP (The Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan) will also organize a conference with 11 expert speakers as one of the main events of the three days in which these speakers will share their case studies, technical presentation and latest insights on the problems and solutions addressing the power and renewable energy sector of Pakistan.

The sessions will be attended by the IEEEP members and technical delegates. The conference will include active Q&A sessions, networking programs and B2B networking to facilitate much needed access to a wealth of industry leading knowledge, information exchange and actionable takeaways. More than 150 stalls are booked including over 30 by the international exhibitors after the government of Pakistan’s favoring policies towards solar power generation which attracts the foreign investors to come to Pakistan. Besides, over 120 local exhibitors will also be displaying their products during the three days solar show. The organizers are expecting over 8000 attendees during the three days event and including the top international and local exhibitors, acclaimed technical expert speakers. The event will provide unlimited business networking opportunities, besides B2B deals.

The organizers believed that the ISEM is the ideal meeting place for global and local stakeholders, C-level executives, leading industry experts, manufacturers and suppliers, decision makers, policy makers and government officials who are shaping the future of the solar energy sector in Pakistan. ISEM will focus on off-grid and on-grid solar PV applications, solar financing, solar investments, PV modules & hybrid systems, battery and storage technologies, inverters and solar structural systems. IEEEP IREM Expo will focus on power transformers, power technology, capacitors, batteries, heavy duty cables, power distribution equipment, wind energy, hydropower, bioenergy, bio gas, biofuel, hydrogen, geothermal energy, solar energy and more.