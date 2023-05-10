Second Premium Solar Energy moot to start on Friday

LAHORE - The second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) & IEEEP IREM Expo (Pakistan’s Premium Electron­ics and Electrical Exhibition)will start from Friday at Expo Centre. The event will be attended by the local and international energy & power sector ex­perts, primarily working in renewable power with focus on solar power generation. Part of White Pa­per Summits, the expo will be inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Energy, Eng. Khurram Dastgir Khan. White Paper Summits in a strategic partner­ship with the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan will also organise a conference with 11 expert speakers as one of the main events of the three days where speakers will share case stud­ies, technical presentation and latest insights into the problems and solutions addressing the Power and Renewable Energy Sector of Pakistan.

More than 150 stalls are booked including over 30 by the international exhibitors after the Govern­ment of Pakistan’s favouring policies towards solar power generation which attracts the foreign inves­tors to come to Pakistan. Besides, over 120 local exhibitors will also be displaying their products during the three days solar show. The organis­ers are expecting over 8,000 attendees during the three days event and including the top inter­national and local exhibi­tors, acclaimed techni­cal expert speakers. The event will provide unlim­ited business networking opportunities, besides B2B deals. The event will be an ideal meeting place for global and local stake­holders, C-level execu­tives, leading industry experts, manufacturers and suppliers, decision makers, policy makers and government officials who are shaping the fu­ture of the solar energy sector in Pakistan.