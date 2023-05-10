Shares market loses 455.68 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 455.68 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 1.09 per cent, closing at 41,373.81 points against 41,829.49 points the previous day. A total of 203,054,036 shares were traded during the day as compared to 79,050,431 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.847 billion against Rs 4.761 billion on the last trading day. As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 82 of them recorded gains and 255 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 31,001,582 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, National Bank XD with 10,607,500 shares at Rs 21.08 per share, and K-Electric Ltd with 8,268,206 shares at Rs 1.99 per share. Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 39.75 per share price, closing at Rs 8249.75, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak. with a Rs 33.51 rise in its per share price to Rs 634. Fazal Cloth witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 10.76 per share closing at Rs 135.91, followed by Mari Petroleum with a Rs 9.58 decline to close at Rs 1550.74.