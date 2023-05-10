Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Turkish Motorcycling Federation members arrive in Islamabad to show gesture of friendship

APP
May 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Islamabad      -    A four-member team of the Turkish Motorcycling Federation comprising Ahmet Bati, Tankut Guzel, Serpil Kalayci and Seden Guzel is visiting Pakistan on their heavy twin motorbikes to show the gesture of friendship for the “Pakistan– Turkiye Friendship Ride.”

They entered Pakistan last week through the Taftan border and, on Tuesday, paid a visit to Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, said a press release issued here by the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad. They will visit Chitral on motorbikes to attend the famous Kalash Festival and several other places, including Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, and Lahore.

APP

theNation List - Headlines

