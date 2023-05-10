Two alleged robbers killed in encounter

RENALA KHURD - Two alleged robbers were killed by the fir­ing of their own accom­plices during a police encounter in a nearby locality on Tuesday.

According to police, five robbers looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Javed Iqbal in Govt Housing Scheme at gun point and decamped with the booty.

On information, city police chased the out­laws and encircled them near Pir De Hatti road near Shaukat Abad Morh. Seeing close to police, the outlaws opened fire. In retali­ation, the police had to open fire in self defence. After a brief shootout, two robbers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices while their three abettors. The police seized cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, a car, a motorcy­cle and illegal weapons from the site of encoun­ter. The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of robbery and other heinous crimes.