KHAIRPUR - Two more children died and 10 others affected of measles in Goth Faiz Muhammad Ra­jpar of Khairpur, health de­partment said on Tuesday. According to local residents, measles has gripped the area claiming lives of two and af­fecting 10 others. Medical ex­perts said that measles spread from coughing and sneezing of the affected person. Symp­toms of the measles appear in any person, three weeks after living in atmosphere affected of the disease.