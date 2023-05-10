Two-day Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

A two-day International Parliamentary Convention in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan is in progress in Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Convention, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that 10th April 1973 is the most bright, shining and historic moment in our national history after 14th August 1947 as on this day, our national leadership unanimously gave a consensus constitution to the country.

The Speaker paid homage to the framers of the constitution saying that they rose above all interests and gave the nation a united identity as free and equal citizens of an Islamic democratic federal state.

Raja Pervez Ashraf informed the audiences that his Secretariat has rediscovered the entire record of the proceedings of the 26-member Constitution Drafting Committee, which was remained missing from the public eye for fifty years.

The Speaker ordered that this record be de-classified and printed to shape a book and made available to all citizens of Pakistan for research and public knowledge.

Alluding to the struggle of political forces and other segments of society for the restoration of democracy and revival of the 1973 Constitution, the Speaker said it was the result of united efforts that purged the Constitution from the infringements of dictators.

He pointed out that the 18th Amendment in 2010 not only restored the Constitution to its previous glory, but further improved to fulfil the promise of complete provincial autonomy as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and as promised in 1973 Constitution.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the parliament is the nucleus of power. It is the author of the Constitution and is the sole legislative organ.

He said the people's will stems from here and all institutions must be answerable to this sovereign and supreme body of the people.

He said this is the crux of our constitution and this is only way to an all-inclusive, mutually respecting, diverse and dialogue based Pakistan.

The Speaker emphasized the need for full adherence to the constitution in order to make Pakistan the ideal Islamic Federal Parliamentary Democracy.

Participating in a plenary on "Constitutions in the Changing World-Balancing Stability and Adaptability", Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the spread of emerging digital technologies pose broader challenges to fundamental rights, which must be addressed in order to maintain the quality of our democracy.

He said the dark end of the digital spectrum threatens not just privacy and safety, but undermines free and fair elections, jeopardizes freedom of expression, information and buries the truth under fake news.

The Law Minister emphasized the need to develop proactive and holistic policies that ensure the technology is used to increase both freedom and security

In his remarks, former Chairman Senate Farooq H Naek said constitutional democracies must work together to deal with the challenges of climate change, terrorism and migration.

He said democratic institutions must remain responsive to the needs of the people, promote transparency and strengthen rule of law in order to meet the modern day challenges.

In his speech, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said winning the war against terrorism and militants is important to uphold the constitution.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Adil Abish Oglu Aliyev called for collective efforts towards protection of rights and freedoms.

He said there is also a dire need to improve social media related laws. In this regard, he said we can learn from each other’s experiences.

Chairing a session, PPP leader Nafisa Shah said the 18th amendment is a milestone in the constitutional history of Pakistan as powers were devolved to the provinces. She emphasized a strong local government system to improve service delivery.