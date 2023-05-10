Vietnam to crack down on anonymous social media accounts

HANOI-Social media users in Vietnam must soon verify their identities, in what the government says is a bid to crack down on online scams.

The move is aimed at stopping people from using anonymous accounts to break the law.

Unverified accounts on both local and foreign social media platforms such as Facebook must comply with the new regulations.

It is unclear how the new measures, expected by end-2023, will be enforced. Authorities will monitor and possibly block anonymous accounts, said state media. It’s the latest in a series of restrictions imposed on social media users in Vietnam. Last year, social media platforms were required to take down news deemed as fake in 24 hours, rather than the previously mandated 48 hours. Laws requiring tech firms like Google and Facebook to store users’ data locally were also passed in 2022.