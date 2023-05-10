What has gone wrong?

This question continues to haunt most Pakistanis, now more than ever before. Those amongst us who have had the privilege of being part of one of the fastest-growing economies in the world from the late 1950s till the end of the ‘60s are the most disappointed ones. Things worsened in the 1970s for Pakistan, followed by the downward political and economic slide in the 1980s and the rest is history. What went wrong and why weren’t we able to get back on track? For many Pakistanis, easy blameworthy targets are politicians and political parties, establishment, martial laws, and influence of external entities such as foreign powers and intelligence agencies. Pakistan is now 75 years old, and the same blame game continues. In the past external entities were always perceived as the wrongdoers, but the new trend is to bash our own institutions as well, though the tunes we have always danced to, are the same.

Since the 1980s when things really went downhill for Pakistan, politically, economically, and socially, we have hardly had any introspection on how to stop this downward trend. Civil society always had its opinions but their ideas and recommendations were skilfully ignored by the political or non-political players of the past governments. With the economy gradually slowing down leading to decay in government, public, and private sector performance, there were some alarm bells but nuclear tests in the late ‘90s gave us a sense of false optimism that nothing can happen to Pakistan now and things will improve in the future. This attitude, by highlighting our nuclear might worldwide, was just that and did nothing to halt the slide as international sanctions hit the already wilting economy. Three governments (four if we include President Musharraf’s tenure) have changed since 1999 and today Pakistan stands in the worst shape. As reported, almost 800,000 people migrated from Pakistan in 2022 which does not bode well for Pakistan which has been reeling with a growing brain drain for several years. Had it not been for strict immigration policies in immigration-friendly nations, a lot more people would have left the country.

Coming back to the question of “who to blame” for this debacle, there is a simple answer. We, as citizens of Pakistan, are responsible. Pakistanis have always voted for tried and tested political candidates. Of course, we can’t have new faces every five years, but voters have the option to not vote for politicians who do not deliver. Even if you believe that elections are always rigged, only a handful of illegitimate votes cannot render millions of legitimate votes inconsequential. Therefore, it is we, the voters, who are responsible for our choices.

Why is it that over the years these issues have not been addressed? Simply put, it did not suit our existing electoral system and worked in favour of the political elite. The Election Commission, politicians, other government stakeholders, and even civil society, never bothered to take necessary measures. PTI managed to shift voters from their traditional strongholds by improving their political awareness to an extent. Unfortunately, once in power, their major focus was to render opposition parties ineffective through various channels, something unacceptable in the Parliamentary form of government. PMLN and PPP cannot be forgiven either for such behaviour in the past. Having said that, PTI’s substantial voter base has pushed traditional political rivals to focus more on what people need rather than their own self-serving interests. PM Shahbaz Sharif was recently invited as a guest to launch the Constitution of Pakistan mobile application developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NADRA. This is a welcome change. Otherwise, the Constitution was only referred to and used by politicians for political manoeuvring. It’s the people who need to understand the Constitution of Pakistan, not just the politicians. There is still a long way to go, but points should be awarded for the effort.

This is just part of the solution. We need more effort by all stakeholders to develop our understanding of the whole system of governance. Recommendations should be made to reform the existing electoral process, understand voter rights, and block out all external intrusions. Laws are needed to give more powers to the Election Commission of Pakistan. ECP must devise a process to filter out political candidates who come to power because of their financial might. Increasing the education budget must be the highest priority. The Constitution of Pakistan should be easy to understand for any citizen, made part of the school syllabus, and taught by instructors who understand what it says and means. In fact, I would go as far as to suggest that all politicians who win the elections, should be made to attend a workshop on the Constitution of Pakistan after every General Election. It must be said that there are a handful of sitting seasoned and capable parliamentarians, but their numbers are not enough. To be effective, a good mix of competent, well-educated, and sincere lawmakers is necessary to work together for the well-being of this nation, go the extra mile, and not exploit government resources to further their financial might. The focus of the voters must change from the political party to an individual because it’s the performance of the political candidate that matters at the end of the day. If we have some success after these reforms, whoever gets elected and does not deliver, will be automatically eliminated after five years through the voting process.