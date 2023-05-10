What is Al-Qadir Trust corruption case?

ISLAMABAD - The Al-Qadir Trust Land Case is under investigation at NAB Rawalpindi. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari, and Babar Awan created the trust with the aim of setting up the Al-Qadir Uni­versity in 2019

Bahria Town allotted land measuring 458 Kanal, 4 Marla, 58 square feet to the trust. The deal and the scandal started to surface when Imran Khan fixed its shares and under­valued the land transferred through illicit collusion of Malik Riaz of Bahria Town and IK. Critics also raised questions about the trust re­ceiving millions of rupees in the name of donations for operational activities in 2021 for an under-construc­tion educational institute, which is not yet recognised as a university by the Pun­jab Higher Education Com­mission (PHEC). The trust received Rs180 million for operational expenses, but re­cords showed only 8.52 mil­lion rupees. AQUT seeks to produce morally upright and intellectually vibrant leaders of the Muslim Umma. How­ever, there are serious ques­tions about the legality and transparency of the trust’s operations. In December 2019 cabinet meeting under which “Mr Clean, Sadiq, and Amin” made an adjustment from Bahria Town instead of depositing the Rs 50 billion recovered in the UK into the national treasury.