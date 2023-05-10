Will nationwide protests favour PTI’s mantra of snap polls?

ISLAMABAD - In the country’s political history, scenes of nation­wide protests after the arrest of prominent politi­cal figures are almost acceptable.

A similar situation erupted soon after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and to avoid any major mishap, the concerned authorities have taken no time to suspend internet connectivity and issued circulars to close educational institu­tions till further order.

Imran Khan will be produced before the ac­countability court today and as per the acumen of political and constitutional gurus, he is most likely to be granted bail.

The ongoing political scenario including pro­tests across the country might not go in the favour of PTI’s demand for conducting snap polls in the country, as the incumbent government would fur­ther mature its argument of unfavourable circum­stances to hold polls in the country.

Some of the political gurus were also of the view that Imran Khan was arrested with full planning as he would not be given relief only after the gap of one day. The political opponents of Imran Khan from eleven parties, in and outside the parliament, have already developed an argument on the basis of reports from the finance ministry and security agencies that the country is not in a position to im­mediately go for the polls.

The top electoral body has thrice submitted a re­port to the apex court, arguing the unavailability of two major factors [‘paucity of funds’ and ‘unavail­ability of required security’] necessary for con­ducting polls. With the argument of delaying polls as ‘unconstitutional’ act, the top court last month ordered the government to hold elections in Pun­jab. The Election commission of Pakistan has yet to prepare printing of the ballot papers, pictori­al voters list and related items when the elections in the most populous provinces are less than ten days away as per the date [May 14]announced by the top court.

Usually, the retaining staff, presiding officers are finalized ten days before the polls in any province on paper. It is also assumed that the postpone­ment of elections in populous province may also be announced this week owing to the political sit­uation in the country. The electoral watchdog and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had already con­veyed to the apex court that an arrangement of Rs21 billion would not be possible immediately.

It would not be out of place to mention here that the talks between the government and the PTI had remained inconclusive over elections and now the opportunity of dialogue would not be possible till the general elections.