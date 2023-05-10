Without IMF bailout, default imminent for Pakistan, warns Moody’s

ISLAMABAD - Moody’s Investors Service warned that Pakistan could default without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout as the country faces uncertain financing options beyond June, re­ported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

“We consider that Pakistan will meet its external payments for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June,” Grace Lim, a sovereign ana­lyst with the ratings company in Sin­gapore, was quoted as saying in an emailed response to Bloomberg.

“However, Pakistan’s financing op­tions beyond June are highly uncer­tain. Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default given its very weak reserves.” The remarks come as Pakistan remains engaged with the Washington-based lender to re­sume its bailout programme that has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

Various measures including a float­ing exchange rate, additional taxes, and hike in energy tariffs have failed to convince the IMF to resume the bailout. Instead, the IMF reiterated that it is working with Pakistani au­thorities to bring the pending ninth review to a conclusion “once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised”. Pakistan has secured nearly half of its neces­sary financing after its officials said Saudi Arabia and UAE had pledged to provide a combined $3 billion.

However, the amounts are yet to be deposited in the country’s cen­tral bank, and its official foreign ex­change reserves still stand at a pre­carious level.

Pakistan has been faced with a bar­rage of woes in recent months with the perceived default risk and down­grade by international ratings agen­cies reflecting the state of the econ­omy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership. Engagement with IMF beyond June An engagement with the IMF beyond June would support additional financing from other mul­tilateral and bilateral partners, which could reduce default risk, said Lim.

S&P Global Ratings said Pakistan’s gross external financing needs as a proportion of current-account re­ceipts plus usable reserves is estimat­ed to rise to 139.5% in the fiscal year 2024 from 133% in 2023, added the Bloomberg report. “We consider the IMF programme to be a foundation for important fiscal policy reforms,” An­drew Wood, a sovereign analyst at S&P in Singapore, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “Agreement on the cur­rent review cycle could also coalesce more confidence for other bilateral and multilateral lenders to Pakistan.”