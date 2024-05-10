16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police conducted a targeted operation against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals. The operation also led to the confiscation of 66 liters of liquor, 135 grams of Ice, six 30-bore pistols, ammunition, and various other items.

According to a police spokesperson, multiple arrests were made across different police jurisdictions in Rawalpindi. Bani police apprehended Saif, Abdul Ghafoor, Anayat, and Sohail, seizing 37 liters of liquor from their possession. Naseerabad police detained Waqar with 10 liters of liquor, while Waris Khan police arrested Qamar for possession of five liters of liquor.

In separate incidents, Pirwadhai, City, and Dhamial police arrested Zain, Abid, and Haseeb after the recovery of 19 liters of liquor. Additionally, Westridge police arrested Faisal for possession of 135 grams of Ice.

Further operations conducted by Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan, Dhamial, and Bani police led to the arrest of six individuals, namely Husnain, Noor, Danish, Khizer, Adil, and Sharjeel, who were found in possession of six 30-bore pistols, ammunition, and other items.

All the accused have had separate cases registered against them, with investigations ongoing. The City Police Officer of Rawalpindi has instructed police officers to intensify operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers.