2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

MULTAN - The implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) in South Punjab is progressing successfully, with 2600 development projects initiated in the region, well on their way to completion.

A total of Rs 135 billion have been allocated for these projects, with 81 percent of the funds already utilized.

To review the progress of the Annual Development Program, a meeting was convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Secretary P&D South Punjab, Aftab Pirzada, provided a comprehensive briefing during the session. Secretary Livestock, Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Irrigation, Abdul Khaliq Razaqi, Secretary Board of Revenue, Mehr Khalid, as well as Additional Secretaries from the Finance and Local Government Departments. Commissioner Bahawalpur, Nader Chatta, especially participated in the meeting.

Expressing his satisfaction with the implementation of the Annual Development Program, the Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani, emphasized the importance of transparent utilization of allocated funds.

He urged Administrative Secretaries to hold responsible officers accountable in the event of any laps of development funds. Stressing the government’s commitment to timely delivery of development benefits to the public, he instructed administrative secretaries to conduct field visits and closely monitor departmental projects to ensure their timely completion.

During the briefing, the Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab outlined the diverse range of projects included in the Annual Development Program. These encompass 43 projects in Higher Education, 10 in School Education, and 120 in Public Buildings, among others. Furthermore, the program includes projects in sectors such as Specialized Health Care (17), Primary and Secondary Health Care (122), Irrigation (54), Roads (510), Urban Development (81), Water Supply and Sewerage (392), Local Government (395), Agriculture (8), Livestock (5), Forestry (3), and two projects of Wildlife.