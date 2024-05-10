40pc decline in juice sales due to recent tax hikes

ISLAMABAD - The delegation from M/s Fruit Juice Council called on Federal Minister for Industries and Production on Thursday and informed that a significant 40 percent decline has been witnessed in juice sales due to recent tax hikes. Waseem Ajmal Chaudary, Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production and representatives from leading companies including Nestle, Shezan, TetraPak, PepsiCo, Haleeb Foods, and Popular Group, attended the meeting. The delegation represented by industry leaders, provided an extensive briefing to the minister, highlighting pressing concerns regarding increased tariff rates, including Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Goods and Services Tax (GST). The delegation shared that a significant 40 percent decline has been witnessed in juice sales due to recent tax hikes. The recent tax hikes has not only derailed the sector completely but also have devastating impact on the rural economy, affecting fruit growers and allied industry associated with the juices sector, eventually resulting in decline in governments overall tax revenue. The federal minister assured the delegation that the government’s commitment to facilitating exports, highlighting its readiness to support local industries in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. He asked Council to submit a comprehensive proposal aimed at enhancing exports and recommendations to deal with current challenges of the industry.