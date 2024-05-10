AIOU holds first session of 68th BASR meeting

ISLAMABAD - The first session of the 68th meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was recently conducted at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, led the proceedings. Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Shah, Directorate BASR, delivered a comprehensive report on prior decisions’ implementation and the agenda for the current session.

Attendance comprised all four Deans, distinguished scholars, subject specialists, supervisors, and department heads. Although 56 PhD synopses were on the agenda, time constraints necessitated the split of the agenda into three sessions. In the initial session, 15 students from diverse departments, including Early Childhood Education, Elementary Teacher Education, Statistics, Physics, Business Administration, and Mass Communication, presented synopses.

While some synopses received approval with minor adjustments, others were advised to refine and present them again within 15 days. Certain scholars were also instructed to present their synopses at the subsequent meeting. VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, encouraged scholars to utilize simple and common language in their research proposals.

The second and third sessions of the meeting are scheduled for May 15 and May 28, respectively. In the second session, 19 scholars are slated to present their synopses, followed by 22 students in the third session.