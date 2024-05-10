AOC calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah met Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood who paid a farewell call on him at CM House. Newly appointed Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad also called on Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah alongwith his predecessor. CM Murad Ali Shah appreciated the services of Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and expressed his best wishes for the new responsibility. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated Air Vice Marshal Amir Shehzad on his posting as Southern Air Command.