Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Azerbaijan's minister meets President Zardari

Azerbaijan's minister meets President Zardari
Web Desk
8:17 PM | May 10, 2024
National

Azerbaijan's Minister for Environment and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met President Asif Ali Zardari in the capital. 

President Zardari underscored the necessity for global collaboration to address the challenge of climate change, emphasising the adoption of eco-friendly technology, promotion of forests, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the impact of global warming.


He highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing environmental challenges and minimising adverse effects, extending congratulations to Azerbaijan for hosting the COP 29 conference.

Zardari expressed hope that COP 29 would assist developing nations in meeting their financial requirements for environmental initiatives. The president also noted Pakistan's efforts in planting mangrove forests over millions of hectares to preserve the environment.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024