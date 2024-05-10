Blaze at Lahore airport damages immigration system

LAHORE/Islamabad - Fire erupted at the immigration counters of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on Thursday completely destroyed the equipment and systems and disrupted the flight operations.

The fire was later brought under control, while airport officials said it would take some time for the smoke to clear. Passengers were not allowed to enter until the premises were clear. Due to the fire, there was a huge rush of people in the parking area.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by short-circuiting and it spread rapidly to a large portion of the airport. It caused a stampede at a small level, while the entire airport was evacuated, the authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:45am, disrupting flight operations and causing a sudden rush of passengers.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel were the first to respond to the incident, endeavouring to contain the flames, while firefighters from the Civil Aviation Authority also raced the scene. Despite their efforts, the blaze destroyed the immigration system, forcing suspension of flight operations.

Later, a team of the Civil Aviation Authority officials was formed to determine the reasons for the fire that broke out in the ceiling of the immigration counter. The reasons for the fire were being ascertained under the supervision of the airport manager, while the cooling process had been initiated.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi sought a detailed report and ordered thorough investigation of fire incident at the immigration counter of Lahore Airport on Thursday.

Taking notice of the fire incident, Naqvi directed that the immigration counter should be made functional as soon as possible for the convenience of passengers.

Separately, the spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in his statement said that the immigration system maintenance time at Lahore Airport had been extended till 10:00 p.m.

He said that the international operations will be able to start as soon as the IMS system is restored and a notice has been issued for the information of international airlines in this regard.

He said that Lahore Airport is available for domestic and cargo operations as usual.

He clarified that the situation at the airport is gradually returning to normal and no casualties were reported.

He also stated that four Hajj flights were operated from the airport and all agencies at the airport are trying to bring the situation back to normal however normal operations will be restored as soon as the technical issues are overcome.