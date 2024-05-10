Cheema reiterates govt’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with EDCF

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chaired the kickoff meeting of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) Country Programme Mission, led by Bonhyun Koo, Director of Asia Team, from the Export-Import Bank of Korea (EXIM Bank). The meeting included members of the EDCF Project Management Consultant (PMC), Secretary EAD and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and other key stakeholders. Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed gratitude for the continued support provided by the EXIM Bank and the Government of the Republic of Korea. The minister noted that seven ongoing projects, totaling US$ 522 million, are currently being implemented across key sectors, including road infrastructure, information technology, and health. He also commended EXIM Bank for signing the Framework Arrangement (2022-26) and expressed the hope for full utilization of the US$ 1,000 million committed under this agreement. Furthermore, it was noted that 10 pipeline projects have already been shared with the EDCF, and their prompt implementation is anticipated. Minister Cheema further apprised the mission that as part of planning for Mid-term Pipeline Projects, the ministry has identified new projects in priority sectors such as information and communication technology (ICT), climate change, construction, and transport.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Cheema reiterated Government of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the EDCF and expressed confidence that with improved efficiency in project preparation and implementation, both countries can maximize their collaborative potential.

The meeting concluded with the minister thanking all participants for their valuable contributions.