Civil Society organises Pegham-e-Aman Rally to promote peace, sovereignty

Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The civil society and social organisations led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi organised a “Pegham-e- Aman Rally” in Hyderabad on Thursday, which started at Shabbaz Building and culminated at the office of the Post Master General.  The rally aimed to promote peace and stability in Pakistan and condemn harmful activities that threaten the country’s sovereignty.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, Assistant Commissioner Rural Anees Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch and others. Addressing the participants, DC Tariq Qureshi emphasised the importance of peace and unity for the betterment of the country. He condemned negative activities that harm the country’s sovereignty and called for collective efforts to promote harmony and stability.

The participants of the rally also shouted slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad.

Our Staff Reporter

