Friday, May 10, 2024
Commissioner notifies wheat flour, sugar, naan prices in Karachi division

Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
KARACHI   -   Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has notified the prices of wheat flour, sugar, naan and chapati in the local limits of the division with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to separate notifications issued here on Thursday, the commissioner, in exercise of powers vested under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005 (Amended in 2008 and 2023) notified the prices of Atta (Wheat Flour) Ex Flour Mill Rs90 per kg, Wholesalers at Rs93 per kg and retail at Rs98 per kilogramme while Ex Flour Mill Fine Atta price at Rs117 per kg, wholesaler Fine Atta at Rs120, Retail Fine Atta at Rs125 and Chakki Flour Retail at Rs123 per kilogramme.

In another notification sugar wholesale price has been fixed at Rs137 per kg while retail price was fixed at Rs140 per kilogramme.

The prices of Tandori Naan (120 gm) has been fixed at Rs17 while Chapati (100 gm) at Rs12.  All wholesalers, retailers and the departmental Stores are required to display price lists at conspicuous places, failing which strict action would be initiated against the violations, notifications stated.

Our Staff Reporter

