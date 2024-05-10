Country’s biggest alternative energy exhibition kicks off

ISLAMABAD - Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., Pakistan’s leading exhibitions organizing company, on Thursday opened Pakistan Sustainability Week (PSW), country’s biggest and only dedicated alternative energy exhibition, alongside Solar Pakistan – 15th International Renewable Energy Exhibition and Conference – at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. The flagship alternative energy event will continue from 9th May to 11th May, 2024 to transform the landscape of alternative energy in Pakistan.

On the opening day, Sustainability Week and Solar Pakistan witnessed the participation of a large number of key industry leaders, policymakers, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, and distributors. Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah graced the occasion. Syed Mehdi Shah remarked, “Events like the Pakistan Sustainability Week are crucial in driving our country towards a greener and more sustainable future. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we can overcome the challenges posed by Climate Change and build a resilient tomorrow for generations to come. We need to take practical and realistic measures to combat the adverse impact of Climate Change. Through collaborative initiatives, we can address the pressing challenges of climate change and pave the way for economic growth and social prosperity.”

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Pakistan Sustainability Week serves as a beacon of hope for our nation’s energy landscape. The flagship exhibition has played a pivotal role in advancing the alternative energy industry by introducing efficient technologies and solutions for manufacturers. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and collaboration, this event embodies our collective efforts to usher in a sustainable tomorrow.”

The event’s primary objective is to serve as a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, fostering the elevation of the alternative energy sector in Pakistan. During the three-day mega exhibition, more than 50 global companies from around the globe are showcasing their expertise, with a plethora of versatile technologies making their debut.

Alongside the exhibition, the Sustainability Innovation Summit also took place highlighting technical innovations and alternative energy initiatives. This summit brought together industry stakeholders, government officials, and thought leaders to share invaluable insights, market overviews, and experiences.

Pakistan Sustainability Week has proved to be an invaluable platform for professionals to acquaint themselves with the latest industry trends and technological advancements in the alternative energy domain. By successfully bridging the gap between industry and consumers, PSW sets a precedent for sustainable development and innovation in Pakistan.