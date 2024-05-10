Current assemblies represent establishment, not Pakistani people, says Fazl

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) staged a demonstration in Peshawar on Thursday to voice its concerns over the alleged rigging in the Feb 8 general elections.

Addressing the rally, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the coalition governing the country on stolen mandate was not a true representative of the people of Pakistan.

“These assemblies can be representative of the establishment, not the people of Pakistan. We cannot tolerate an insult to the nation,” Fazl asserted, announcing that now decisions would not be made in parliament but in the streets.

He said that the JUI-F workers made it clear through their protest rally that they would not accept the fake assemblies.

Fazl elaborated that according to the constitution and laws, the military should not talk about politics.

“There is no role for the military in politics under the constitution and laws. The military is the guardian of the state, but when it participates in politics, it no longer remains a military.”

The JUI-F leader also questioned why terrorism had not ended in Pakistan yet.