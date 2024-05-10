Cyber crisis

I write to you with a sense of urgency and a plea for public attention towards an issue that is rapidly undermining the fabric of our digital society—cyber harassment. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a disturbing increase in cases of online harassment, a trend that poses a persistent challenge to the safety and well-being of its netizens.

A report by the Digital Rights Foundation reveals a staggering number of 4,441 online harassment complaints in 2021 alone, with women constituting 68% of the victims. This alarming statistic is not just a number but a reflection of the myriad of voices silenced, dreams shattered, and lives disrupted.

The most frequently mentioned platforms for harassment are WhatsApp and Facebook, indicating that the abuse is happening right within our most commonly used communication tools. It is a stark reminder that the spaces we consider private and secure are, in fact, battlegrounds for many, especially women and gender minorities.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is in place, promising strict punishments for online bullies. Yet, the enforcement of these laws is often met with challenges, including a lack of awareness among the public and a hesitation to report such crimes due to societal stigma.

It is high time we address this issue head-on. We must foster a culture of zero tolerance towards cyber harassment. This involves educating our populace about their digital rights, encouraging victims to come forward, and ensuring that our law enforcement agencies are equipped to handle these cases with the sensitivity and urgency they deserve.

Let us not forget that the internet is a reflection of our society. If we allow harassment to thrive online, we are complicit in perpetuating the same discriminatory behaviours that plague our offline world. It is imperative that we act now to make the internet a safe and equal space for all.

ARJUMAND HUSSAIN,

Karachi.