Distt admin announces first-ever two days mango festival in Matiari

HYDERABAD - The district administration has announced the first-ever two days Mango Festival in Matiari, which will be held on June 8 and 9, 2024.

The festival will take place near the National Highway in Matiari, and the location in this regard will be finalised shortly.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a high-level meeting with district heads, mango growers, bank managers, NGOs and civil society representatives in this connection. A committee headed by the Additional Director of Agriculture Extension was constituted to oversee preparations for the festival. According to the DC Shaikh, the festival aims to promote the local mango industry, support small-scale farmers and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Matiari.

It will also serve as a platform for growers, handicraft artisans, livestock breeders and students to share their experiences and collaborate to boost local industries based on agriculture and local crafts. The DC directed the bank managers to set up stalls to inform growers about their agriculture promotion products, soft loan options and other financial assistance available to boost the local agriculture industry.

Additionally, a farmers’ seminar will be organised to address the issues faced by the growers’ community, and all relevant departments will be brought together to resolve the genuine issues of farmers.

The festival will also feature a stall by District Education Officers, where science and technology models prepared by students will be showcased, as well as an exhibition of local breeds of buffaloes, cows, goats and other cattle will also be held by the Livestock Department.