It is an education emergency, says the Prime Minister. With 26 million children not enrolled and not going to schools, it certainly is. Expansion of Danish Schools was part of the election manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League (N). Now in power, it is time to fasten the belt and deliver the promise. The Prime Minister said that he will personally oversee the project under which out-of-school children will be brought into schools presses the sense of urgency with which the government and especially the PM is looking at the literacy landscape of the country.

The National Conference on Education Emergency brought together representatives from all provinces of Pakistan. However, the question is will this commitment translate into an expenditure increase on education in the upcoming budget? We know well enough that the budget will be a tough one as far as taxes are concerned. If the national exchequer can spare the funds the education sector needs, the resolve of the PM is legitimate then.

Only a meagre percentage of our national budget is dedicated to education – 1.7% only. No wonder the literacy rate is low and 70% of children aged 10 cannot read. This is both alarming and a sorry state of affairs. Free education initiatives have been a trademark of PML(N) in the past. We have yet to see what major breakthrough lies ahead in this tenure. Danish schools have helped the province of Punjab in keeping children in schools who would otherwise have been pulled out by parents due to education expenditures. Whether or not the same model is exported to other provinces is a question that calls into consideration the vision of provinces regarding their respective education uplift. We are aware that the 18th Amendment empowers provinces to legislate on and implement education-related matters.

While any new government is enthusiastic in the beginning and announces programs and projects, “project fatigue” is real. Taking up too much work without the necessary homework or division of bureaucratic and managerial functions can cause a paralysis of sorts, where no project really thrives outside of paperwork. So, what we need the most is due attention to the implementation of the projects that are being announced.