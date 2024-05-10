Excise Dept seizes unregistered loader rickshaws in crackdown

RAWALPINDI - Excise Rawalpindi conducted a crackdown on unregistered vehicles during a general hold-up, impounding a large number of loader rickshaws. Director Imran Aslam, under the instructions of Director General Faisal Farid of Excise Punjab, initiated the operation against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles in Rawalpindi division and across the province. The operation aimed to curb non-compliance with vehicle registration regulations.

Excise Rawalpindi’s Sohail Shahzad, from the Motor Vehicle Registration Authority, provided details of the operation. Special teams were formed and instructed to target vehicles without registration, especially loader rickshaws. During the operation, a total of 104 unregistered vehicles, including loader rickshaws, cars, and motorcycles, were impounded across various police stations and excise offices. Additionally, over Rs 4.1 million was collected in fines from the owners of more than 200 defaulted vehicles.

Director Imran Aslam emphasized that indiscriminate action against defaulters would continue without any discrimination. The crackdown underscores the authorities’ commitment to enforcing vehicle registration laws and ensuring road safety.