EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in collaboration with Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Thursday organized a safety seminar at Mohmand Economic Zone, said a press release issued here

The seminar included detailed briefings from the TESCO safety team consisting of the Director Safety and Executive Engineer (Operation) regarding essential safety measures to mitigate and eliminate potential workplace hazards. The TESCO officials emphasized the mandatory use of safety tool kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) for all workers within the industries.

Additionally, the Director Safety also underscored the very importance of prioritizing safety at the workplace.

The team of Zone Management provided insights into the background of the Mohmand Economic Zone and discussed strategies to address various safety hazards arising of the development activities within the zone.

They also stressed on the importance of adhering to industrial regulations during the construction phase.

The Zone Management pledged to transform the zone into a model Economic Zone through collaborative efforts of the allied departments and industries.