Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four perish as crane hits rickshaw, motorcycles in Gujranwala

Four perish as crane hits rickshaw, motorcycles in Gujranwala
Web Desk
8:22 PM | May 10, 2024
National

 Four people, among them a woman, perished when a crane hit a rickshaw and motorcycles due to a brake failure in Gujranwala here on Friday. 

According to rescuers, three people were injured in the accident that took place near Awan Chowk.

Police officials associate the mishap with a brake failure of the crane. 

Identity of the victims could not be ascertained immediately. 

A rescue team moved the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. 

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024