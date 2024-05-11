Govt urged to take action against smuggled petrol

Peshawar - Petrol filling stations’ owners Thursday warned to go on strike if the government fails to take prompt action against the sale of smuggled Iranian oil at ‘dabba’ stations and illegal actions of local administration couldn’t be stopped forthwith.

Talking to media persons after a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers’ and Carriage Association (KPPD&CA) held in Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the office bearers of the association expressed concern for not taking action against ‘dabba’ station and illegal action against those doing their legal business of petrol.

They said that smuggled petrol, which comes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by paying regular duty in the name of solvent, has no consumption in our province, so it is parked at DI Khan. They asked to probe why this product is coming to the province.

They also demanded of the government to forthwith stop the collection of samples at petrol pumps, otherwise, they threatened to go on strike across the province.

Earlier, a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association was held its President Abdul Majid in the chair, in which the SCCI President Fuad Ishaq participated as chief guest.

The association patron-in-chief and former president of the chamber Engr Maqsood, secretary general of the association Gul Nawaz Afridi, office bearers, petrol pumps’ owners, dealers, managers and representatives were in attendance in a large number.

On the occasion, the Chamber President Fuad Ishaq also spoke in the meeting and expressed concern over the open sale of illegally smuggled petroleum products at ‘dabba’ station, illegal actions against legal petrol pumps owners, and harassment on various pretext.

He also demanded of the government to consider all genuine demands of the association.