ICT educational institutions show solidarity with Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - On the eve of May 9, educational institutions across the capital city united in a display of solidarity and reverence for the armed forces, commemorating the anniversary of a tumultuous day marred by violence and unrest. Last year on the same day, the nation was rocked by violent protests and riots, particularly in the garrison town, where charged mobs wrought havoc on both private and public properties, including military installations.

However, this year, the educational institutions orchestrated events and activities aimed at fostering unity and paying tribute to military martyrs under the directive of the government. Young children in public schools of Islamabad expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and institutions by wearing their uniforms. The children also carried placards related to the May 9 incident and held the Pakistani flag in their hands.

Among the events, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 hosted a ceremony, drawing students and teachers alike to pay homage to the armed forces. Professor Munir Fayyaz led the proceedings with patriotic fervor, ensuring that the program resonated with unwavering solidarity. The students, in turn, delivered stellar performances, echoing national songs and anthems as a testament to their allegiance.

Dr. Imran Shehzad, a distinguished speaker, took the opportunity to emphasize the paramount importance of national integration, highlighting its role as the cornerstone of the nation’s resilience. Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal, the Principal of Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, graced the occasion as the chief guest, urging for patience in fostering national cohesion amidst contemporary challenges. At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Khalid, Principal of the hosting college, extended his gratitude to Dr. Kharal for gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Meanwhile, at Islamabad Model School I-14/3, students and teachers emerged from the school premises chanting slogans in support of the Pak Army, echoing the sentiments of solidarity reverberating across the city. In a touching display of reverence, many students across various schools donned the uniforms of the Pakistan Army, symbolizing their respect and admiration for the armed forces.

Elsewhere in the city, similar demonstrations of solidarity unfolded, each institution imbuing the day with its unique style and fervor.