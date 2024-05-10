Friday, May 10, 2024
IESSI organises free medical camp; treats hundreds at RHC

APP
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI), in collaboration with the District Health Office (DHO) and Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital, organized a free medical camp at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baharakahu.

The Spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, speaking to APP, highlighted that the camp offered medical checkups for various acute illnesses, diabetes screening, breast cancer screening, gynecology consultations, specialist consultations, and pediatrician consultations.

Free medicines were also distributed to those in need, with the initiative aimed at providing essential healthcare services to the community.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat visited the medical camp to review the facilities provided to the ailing community.

The medical camp commenced at 9:00 am and had already served over 300 patients by 12:30 pm, with services continuing until 4:00 pm.

This outreach initiative underscores the commitment of various organizations to address the healthcare needs of underserved communities.

