IMF technical experts ‘reach’ Pakistan for budgetary, loan talks

The technical experts’ team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has landed in Pakistan for talks on a fresh loan programme and budget preparations.

 As per details, a few members of the IMF’s mission have reached Islamabad to assist finance ministry in finalising the FY2024-25 budget.

The team will stay in Pakistan for more than 10 days, while other members of the IMF mission are likely to reach Pakistan on the night of May 16, the sources said.

The mission will hold talks with Islamabad for a fresh loan programme.

Earlier sources said that the government had expedited preparations for the budget targets before the arrival of the IMF mission. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance has directed relevant ministries to complete targets expeditiously.

The sources said the framework for all important budgetary targets would be prepared and sent to the IMF.

According to sources, the approval of a strategic paper on the FY25 budget will also be sought from the federal cabinet before the arrival of the IMF mission.

Furthermore, an initial estimate will be prepared for loan repayments, government expenditures, pensions, and salaries. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also determine defense expenditures and tax collection targets.

