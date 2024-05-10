Interior minister launches Margalla patrol unit

Peshawar - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Margalla Patrol Unit (MPU) to ensure the safety of citizens and other VVIPs on Margalla Trails in Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, in this regard, a prestigious ceremony was held on Margalla Trails, which was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanvir, CTO Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and other senior police officers, members of civil society, bikers, friends of Police program students, and other officials.

On this occasion, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Margalla Patrol Unit. This unit consists of three sections, including foot patrol, motorcycle patrol, and mounted patrol. There are 10 police officers in the Foot Patrol who will patrol the trails on foot with complete safety gear. There are 06 motorcycles and 16 officers in the motorcycle unit, while the mounted unit will patrol the trails with four horses.

Addressing the ceremony, the Interior Minister said that the Margalla Patrol Unit has been formed for the protection of citizens on trails. The purpose of forming this trail unit is to provide a safe environment for the citizens coming to the trails.

If a citizen loses their way or there is an emergency, the police officers in the unit will reach out for immediate assistance. He further said that Islamabad Police are being provided with all the resources for the immediate assistance of citizens and the timely resolution of their issues so that the citizens can have the maximum facilities. Additionally, the Islamabad Police is playing a crucial role in curbing crimes and ensuring the swift registration of FIRs and the elimination of crimes from the city.