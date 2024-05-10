Interior minister Naqvi discusses human trafficking with Italian envoy

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Ambassador of Italy, Marylina Ermelin, who has recently been appointed in Pakistan.

In the meeting, the interior minister told the envoy that mutual cooperation to stop human trafficking should be promoted.

Naqvi informed the ambassador that stern action was being taken against human trafficking throughout the country.

The Pakistanis leaving illegally for Italy would be jailed as the FIA was fully empowered to penalise illegal skilled manpower, he said.

Naqvi greeted the Italian ambassador on her appointment in the country.

Both the leaders proposed to reach an agreement to attain the status of sister cities for Italian city, Milan and Islamabad.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha and senior officials of Italian Embassy were also present.