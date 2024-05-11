KP Chief Secretary directs to finalise arrangements for Shandur festival

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Shandur Polo festival.

The meeting was attended by various officials and stakeholders, focused on ensuring a successful and well-organized event.

Key participants included Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Information & Public Relations, Secretary Administration, Secretary Culture and Tourism, Director General Information, representatives of Civil Aviation, Chitral Polo Association, Chamber of Commerce, Travel Agents Association, as well as Commissioner, Regional Police Officer Malakand Division, Commandant Chitral Scouts, Deputy Commissioners, and DPOs of Upper and Lower Chitral, who joined via video link.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhary received a comprehensive briefing on the planning and coordination efforts for the festival. Emphasizing the importance of portraying a positive image of Pakistan globally, he urged all stakeholders to expedite their efforts in finalizing arrangements and developing a comprehensive plan.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the significance of the Shandur Polo Festival as a cultural showcase for the province, stressing the need for top-notch arrangements to accommodate local and foreign tourists, media representatives, and other guests.

He directed the National Highway Authority to accelerate road works to facilitate tourists and ensure the availability of heavy machinery for emergency situations like landslides.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary instructed for the establishment of special stalls to promote handicrafts and locally produced goods of Chitral, aiming to boost the local economy. It was also noted that special PIA flights from Islamabad to Chitral will be arranged to facilitate tourists attending the festival.

The final schedule of the polo tournament will be announced soon, considering input from all stakeholders and weather conditions. Efforts are underway to enhance accommodation facilities and overall infrastructure to ensure a memorable experience for attendees.

The successful organization of the Shandur Polo Festival is anticipated to have a positive impact not only on tourism but also on the economic prosperity of Chitral.