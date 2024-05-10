KP lawyers join protest against Punjab police action

Peshawar - The legal community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined nationwide protests against Punjab police brutality, boycotting court proceedings and staging rallies and demonstrations on Thursday.

Following the call by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council declared a black day and called for a strike across all courts in the province.

Litigants faced difficulties as their counsels did not appear in court to plead their cases.

The strike aimed to show solidarity with lawyers who faced police force while peacefully protesting the division of civil courts in Lahore. Lawyers across the province held protest meetings, marches, and rallies to condemn the actions of the Punjab police.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Vice-Chairman Sadiq Khan and Executive Committee Chairman Syed Taimur Ali Shah emphasised the legal and constitutional right to peaceful protest.

They called on the federal and Punjab governments to take action against the police officers involved in the torture of lawyers in Lahore.