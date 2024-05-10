Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP lawyers join protest against Punjab police action

Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar    -   The legal community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined nationwide protests against Punjab police brutality, boycotting court proceedings and staging rallies and demonstrations on Thursday.

Following the call by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council declared a black day and called for a strike across all courts in the province.

Litigants faced difficulties as their counsels did not appear in court to plead their cases.

The strike aimed to show solidarity with lawyers who faced police force while peacefully protesting the division of civil courts in Lahore. Lawyers across the province held protest meetings, marches, and rallies to condemn the actions of the Punjab police.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Vice-Chairman Sadiq Khan and Executive Committee Chairman Syed Taimur Ali Shah emphasised the legal and constitutional right to peaceful protest.

CDA chief directs timely collection of auction payments

They called on the federal and Punjab governments to take action against the police officers involved in the torture of lawyers in Lahore.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024