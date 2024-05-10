Legal Melee

As grievances within the legal fraternity rise, lawyers representing various bodies gathered outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) to protest against the decision to shift civil courts from Aiwan-i-Adl on Lower Mall to Model Town. However, what was meant to be a peaceful protest soon turned into a violent battleground, with lawyers on one side and law enforcement agencies on the other side.

To disperse the protesting lawyers, the police used tear gas, baton-charged, and water cannons leading to a violent confrontation between the two bodies. Several lawyers were taken into custody and those who attempted to enter the LHC premises to lodge their protest were met with force as the police had barricaded the entrance.

In these turbulent times, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s call for both sides to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution must not fall on deaf ears. Both sides need to tread carefully, and law enforcement agencies must avoid unnecessary violence that only exacerbates tensions. Similarly, the lawyers must recognize that while peaceful protests are permitted, they must refrain from indulging in forceful tactics that disrupt the very fabric of justice. The distinction between permitted protests and outright disruption is very clear. While citizens have the right to peaceful assembly, forcibly entering court premises and disrupting the daily court activities, and delaying the provision of justice is a violent step that will invite unnecessary confrontation.

This is not the first time that lawyers have overstepped their bounds. The nation remembers how they have often acted as mobs to enforce their demands and the current situation serves as a sobering reminder of the tragic events of 2019 when three patients lost their lives in a hospital melee involving lawyers. Given their history of violence, having a police presence may be deemed necessary as a precautionary measure to prevent such events from resurfacing.

Under these circumstances, it is necessary for both the legal fraternity and law enforcement agencies to engage in constructive dialogue to find a resolution. Both parties need to adhere to the principles of law and order. A path to peaceful coexistence only lies in having mutual respect and we need concerted efforts to bridge the divide between people that is currently prevailing in our society.