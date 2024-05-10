Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Clinics on Wheels Project in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Clinics on Wheels Project in Lahore today.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facility to four million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents often face challenges in accessing hospital care.

She further said provincial government is taking health facilities to the doorsteps of the people.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to provide state of the art cardiology facilities in eight cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree and Layyah.