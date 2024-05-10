Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Matric exams conclude

Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  The paper of Pakistan Studies was held in Sukkur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur on Thursday, on the last day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2024. On the special instructions of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Boards and Universities, Muhammad Ali Malkani, the inspection of each examination centre was ensured while all the administrations of Sukkur division, including Divisional Commissioner and deputy commissioners also visited the examination centres in their respective districts. During the Class-10th examination, around 58 candidates were caught cheating during the exam while 200 mobile phones were also caught.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1715228172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024