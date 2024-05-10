May 9 riots a conspiracy against COAS, country: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the May 9 onslaught was carried out to undermine the then PDM government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, impede normalisation of strained ties with friendly countries, and cover up the foreign funding, Toshakhana, and 190 million pounds corruption scams, and ensure the appointments on key posts without merit.

The prime minister, chairing a special meeting of the federal cabinet at the Parliament House here on Thursday, said that May 9 was a black day in Pakistan’s history when the rioters attacked the defence institutions and the monuments of martyrs and Ghazis. Calling May 9 incidents a revolt against the State and its institutions, said the real objective of the onslaught was to topple democracy, bury the Constitution, and bring dictatorship in the country besides undermining the national unity to cause social unrest.

The sinister plan of May 9 was not just a conspiracy against Pakistan but also the State, Pakistan Army, and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, he asserted. “But thanks to Allah Almighty that evil design was thwarted,” he remarked.

Now the nation wants to know as why despite a year, the culprits have not been yet punished, he remarked.

He said holding the cabinet meeting at the Parliament House was aimed at delivering a message of unity and unison, in addition to expressing solidarity with the nation’s martyrs and heroes.

Exemplifying the riots in the UK and USA, the prime minister said no country would tolerate such heinous crimes against the State institutions.

He said that except May 9, the politicians in the country’s history, despite facing tough circumstances, played role in pacifying the situation either through the slogan of “Pakistan Khappay” or tolerated the hardships without uttering a single word against the country.

He said those behind the May 9 attacks had also hurled the allegations of “35 punctures” (a reference to the allegation of polls rigging) and made contradictory statements in cipher case, besides undermining Pakistan’s ties with the United States which the incumbent government was trying to improve.

He said the nation had witnessed the May 9 riots and also those who orchestrated and executed the anti-state conspiracy with some people also confessing the same in videos.

He said even today, the anti-Pakistan propaganda was being carried out from abroad, and letters were written by some elements to destabilise the national economy.

He told the cabinet members that the government had already put the country’s economy on the course to stability and thanked the political parties for extending their support. He also expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for assuring his support to expedite the disposal of tax-related cases involving Rs 2700 billion.

Apprising the members of his recent Saudi visit, he called it the “most productive and useful” one during his life time.

Earlier addressing the families of martyrs at the Convention Centre here, the prime minister announced that the government would definitely punish the culprits of May 9 violent attacks with strict sentences through courts so that such unfortunate incidents must not recur in the future.

“There is no reprieve for the culprits of May 9 incidents. I assure you that the law will take its due course and that no such incident will recur in the country,” he said.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to mark the first anniversary of the May 9 (2023) violent incidents and to express solidarity with the martyrs and their families.

The prime minister said that the martyrs had rendered the supreme sacrifices for the safety of the people and the country.

He expressed the dismay that an organized group with a negative mindset had vandalized the martyrs’ memorials on that day last year.

He said that the perpetrators of the treasonous act, who attempted to create a gulf between the state institutions and the nation, would ultimately face the consequences.

Such elements must get exemplary punishment so that they should not dare to indulge such a heinous activity in the future, he added.

The prime minister, while paying tribute to the martyrs, said that they did sacrifice their lives to ensure a safe future for hundreds of thousands of children without becoming orphans.

“The whole nation is proud of its heroes for their utmost love for the motherland.”

At the moment, PM Shehbaz requested the audience to rise from their seats as a mark of respect for the martyrs and their families.

He said that the brave officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army had always on the forefront to cope with the challenges - be a war or natural disaster.

The prime minister lauded the Pakistan Army for supporting the families of the martyrs over the years and added that such a mechanism should be adopted by other institutions as well.

He held out the assurance that the government would fully support the initiatives for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi said he had been the DIG Operations Lahore on the fateful day last year and supervised the operation against rioters with the bleeding eye injuries for two and a half hours.

He said he could not forget the day when the miscreants resorted to full violence, brazenly using weapons, petrol bombs, iron rods and stones against the personnel, causing serious injuries to some 92 security officials.

The family members of the martyrs also expressed their feeling and shared memories of their loved ones. They said they were proud of their brave near and dear ones who had embraced martyrdom for the motherland.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members, and political figures also attended the event.