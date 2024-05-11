Minister stresses skilled education for youth

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives & Libraries Meena Khan Afridi has called for getting skilled and market oriented education, saying that it is the need of the hour to introduce such subjects in educational institutions which are helpful for students in achieving their jobs after completion of education.

He said this at a two-day 4th national women youth career counselling conference held at Frontier Women Girls’ College Peshawar. The event was jointly organized by Higher Education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dosti Foundation. The Minister visited different stalls set up during the conference. On the occasion, chief organizer of the event, Mehwish Bukhari and college Principal Roshan Zahra gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the two-day event.

It is said during the briefing that main purpose of organizing this event is to conduct career counselling for students, in which employers from about 20 departments have come to guide these students where they can serve after completing their education, because most of our students do not have information about any other field except teaching job.

Apart from this, the conference will have various competitions including painting, skills, handicrafts, naat, henna, cooking and poetry competitions based on empowering women.

Meena Khan said that the biggest asset of Pakistan is the youth who can play an important role in the development of the country. He appreciated the organizers for arranging such conference and hoped that the students participating in the conference will get benefit from this and it will be helpful for them in their career counselling.