NAB presents arguments in PTI founder’s bail petition

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Thursday presented his arguments in PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in the 190-million-pound case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his request to postpone the proceedings due to lawyers’ strike. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of Imran’s bail plea in this case. Sardar Latif Khosa, who represented the PTI founder, and NAB prosecutor Amjad Parvez appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to defer the hearing in view of the strike called by the legal fraternity across the country. At this, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that what happened in Lahore on Wednesday was deplorable. But, he added, the court could not endorse protests and rejected the request of NAB prosecutor to postpone the hearing. Amjad requested the court to set a future date as per the desire of the lawyer of founder PTI.

He added that you can hear the case on a daily basis and requested not to hear it today.

However, Justice Aamer said that they own the lawyers community, but the work has to go on and they cannot postpone the hearing of the case due to the strike.

Then, prosecutor Amjad Pervez argued that an Asset Recovery Unit was established which was directly reported to the Prime Minister and its office was also in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat. He added that a letter was written by the ARU to the National Crime Agency regarding Malik Riaz’s money laundering cases.

The IHC Chief Justice said that the formation of the Unit has been seen in the case of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa. The NAB prosecutor said that Malik Riaz bought One Hyde Park property in UK from Hassan Nawaz. Sardar Latif Khosa said that also tell whose son is Hasan Nawaz? The NAB prosecutor replied that everyone knows about it. He added that no action was taken against Hassan regarding this property in the UK. The IHC CJ said that the ARU was formed by the Prime Minister and they are not questioning the legality of this institution rather they just want to understand the matter.

The NAB prosecutor said that Malik Riaz offered to the Supreme Court to submit a fine of Rs460 billion in seven years. The Chief Justice asked that to whom Bahria Town will pay this amount? The prosecutor replied that Bahria Town will pay the money to the Sindh government. He said that Bahria Town bought and transferred 458 kanals of land in the name of Zulfi Bukhari while Al-Qadir Trust did not come into existence even after several months.

He further said that the value of the land given to Bahria Town is 66.6 million 50 thousand while the ARU was investigating the Bahria Town cases and the land was shifted in the meantime while Al-Qadir Trust was nowhere present at that time. He added that after the land was acquired, there was a consultation to register Al-Qadir Trust in a meeting.

He informed the court that Shahzad Akbar signed a secret deed to unfreeze Malik Riaz’s money from NCA, which was approved by the federal cabinet without seeing it while the secret deed was signed by Shahzad Akbar on behalf of the Federal Cabinet with the National Crime Agency. He added that the NCA had frozen the money of Malik Riaz and his family. Justice Tariq Jahangiri inquired that why the NCA froze that amount? The NAB prosecutor said that NCA froze the money due to suspicion, which was later transferred to the Supreme Court account.

The judge again asked that whether there is a certified copy of the money freezing order in the UK. The prosecutor said that there is no copy of the order but the document that is there contains all the incidents. Justice Jahangiri then asked if there is no copy of the decision to unfreeze the money in the UK? The prosecutor replied in the negative and said that they do not have a copy of this order either.

The Chief Justice said that the money of Malik Riaz and his family came to the account of the Supreme Court in Pakistan. The prosecutor said this is an illegal act. Justice Aamer said that let me first understand it and where something is illegal then you can tell him. Later, the court adjourned the hearing in bail application till May 13 when the NAB prosecutor will continue to advance his arguments.